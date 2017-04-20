Ethiopia: Habesha Cement Factory Inaugurated

A new cement plant by Habesha Cement Share Company with an annual production capacity of 1.4 million tons goes operational.

The factory is said to increase the 15.3 million tons national annual cement production to over 16 million tons.

Inaugurating the 3.2 billion Birr factory yesterday, Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn indicated that the move is a breakthrough for the nation to realize the aspiration to produce 27 million tons of cement by the end of GTP II.

The national production capacity which stood at 1.8 million tons per annum ten years ago has spiked by nearly ten folds due to the relentless efforts of the government, according to the premier.

Habesha Cement Factory is a showcase to the country's all round development, added the Prime Minister.

As to him, the government would support cement factories providing clean energy, logistics and human resource, among others, to help them be competitive in the international market.

For his part, Industry Minister Ahmed Abtew highlighted that the inauguration of the factory is a significant progress in the manufacturing sector which is instrumental for the country's aspiration of joining middle income countries.

He also noted that 650 citizens participated in the construction phase and it would create additional 500 jobs in the production phase.

Company Director and CEO Eng. Mesfin Abi also said that the company's site is ideal for cement factory for there is abundant input such as high-grade limestone, clay soil, gypsum and sandstone.

The company would be better competitive in the market for it gets technical assistance from Pretoria Portland Cement which has been in the sector for over a century and plus years.

A Chinese North Heavy Industries undertook the construction of Habesha Cement Share Company located 35-kms from Addis Ababa, it was learnt.