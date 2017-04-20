20 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Habesha Cement Factory Inaugurated

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yohanes Jemaneh

A new cement plant by Habesha Cement Share Company with an annual production capacity of 1.4 million tons goes operational.

The factory is said to increase the 15.3 million tons national annual cement production to over 16 million tons.

Inaugurating the 3.2 billion Birr factory yesterday, Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn indicated that the move is a breakthrough for the nation to realize the aspiration to produce 27 million tons of cement by the end of GTP II.

The national production capacity which stood at 1.8 million tons per annum ten years ago has spiked by nearly ten folds due to the relentless efforts of the government, according to the premier.

Habesha Cement Factory is a showcase to the country's all round development, added the Prime Minister.

As to him, the government would support cement factories providing clean energy, logistics and human resource, among others, to help them be competitive in the international market.

For his part, Industry Minister Ahmed Abtew highlighted that the inauguration of the factory is a significant progress in the manufacturing sector which is instrumental for the country's aspiration of joining middle income countries.

He also noted that 650 citizens participated in the construction phase and it would create additional 500 jobs in the production phase.

Company Director and CEO Eng. Mesfin Abi also said that the company's site is ideal for cement factory for there is abundant input such as high-grade limestone, clay soil, gypsum and sandstone.

The company would be better competitive in the market for it gets technical assistance from Pretoria Portland Cement which has been in the sector for over a century and plus years.

A Chinese North Heavy Industries undertook the construction of Habesha Cement Share Company located 35-kms from Addis Ababa, it was learnt.

Ethiopia

Community Benefits From Drip Irrigation and Mobile Chicken Coops

The surrounding communities of Haromaya University are benefiting from Drip irrigation, improved vegetable production… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.