Tanzania: Ngorongoro Run Draws 700 Athletes

OVER 700 athletes are expected to compete in the 10th Edition of the Ngorongoro Run to be held on April 29 this year in Karatu, Manyara Region.

The race will cover parts of Ngorongoro Conservation and Karatu Township, in the expected drizzling misty morning. The annual event is organized by Meta Sports Promotion while drawing several firms as sponsors and co-sponsors.

The firms that bankrolled the run include Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Bonite Bottlers, Roy Safaris and Patamu Restaurant. So far over 170 athletes have been registered for the Ngorongoro Run, but according to the event's Coordinator, Meta Petro, more than 700 runners are expected to participate.

The 21 kilometres HalfMarathon will be flagged off at the end of this month on the entrance into Ngorongoro Conservation Area, the Loduare Gate, and the finishing line is set at the Mazingira Bora grounds in Karatu, with this year's theme being in the lines of 'war against poaching.'

Other than Tanzania, participants from Kenya, have also confirmed to participate. There some few entries from other East African countries as well and a few others from overseas who are expected to submit confirmation later as registration process is still going on.

Again, apart from the main racing event, there will be supplementary races such as the usual 5 kilometres run for Secondary School Students and the newly introduced 2.5 kilometres run for the younger Primary School Pupils.

All the top 15 finishers will be awarded, but so far it is the cash prize for the top four that have been listed. These prizes range from 1 million/- for the first winner, 500,000/- for the second winner, 250,000/- for the third and 100,000/- for the fourth winner.