20 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Courts Tourists From Israel As Ties Blossom

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania targets Israel as its new tourist market.

Next month, Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) managing director Devotha Mdachi will go to Israel to discuss a deal.

"I am optimistic about this drive, we stand a chance to increase the number of tourists," TTB chairman Thomas Mihayo told journalists here yesterday. TTB aims at increasing the number of tourists from 1.14 million to 3 million by 2018.

Last week former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak visited Ngorongoro Crater, Olduvai Gorge and other tourist attractions.

He promised to promote Tanzania as a tourist destination for Israelis.

The board has also arranged a three-day tour of Israeli journalists.

A delegation of 10 visitors who started a tour on Tuesday, will visit the Gombe National Park in Kigoma.

"Our aim is to promote Southern and Western circuits," said Ms Mdachi.

However, Ms Mdachi she spoke about infrastructure challenges in promoting the circuits. "Tourists have to use air transport, which is expensive. We are having talks with the Ministry for Works, Transport and Communications to improve other forms of infrastructure to lower transport costs."

Tanzania is also seeking to attract Chinese, Indian, Russian, Turkish, Brazilian and Arab tourists.

Tanzania generally depends on the European and US markets.

Tourism is Tanzania's leading foreign exchange earner, generating about $2 billion annually and contributing 17 per cent of Tanzania's annual income.

It is also estimated to create 500,000 jobs.

Tanzania

Legislators Want Magufuli to Apologise Over His Earthquake Remarks

Opposition lawmakers yesterday took a swipe at President John Magufuli over several of his remarks, arguing that they… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.