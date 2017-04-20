20 April 2017

Nigeria: Unifemga Holds 2017 Public Lecture/Luncheon

THE Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates' Association (UNIFEMGA), an association of Muslim alumni of the university, will hold its annual Public Lecture/Luncheon in Lagos, with the aim to sensitize its members and members of the public on important issues and areas that are beneficial to their needs.

The event scheduled to hold on Sunday, April 30, at the De Renaissance Hotel, 172, Obafemi Awolowo Road, Ikeja, from 10am, has as theme: Strategic Imperatives and Opportunities for Investments and Wealth Creation by Nigerian Muslim Professionals in Lagos.

Chairman of Access Bank, Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga will chair the event while the lecture will be delivered by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Overseas Affairs and Investment (Lagos Global), Lagos State, Alhaji Abdul Ahmed Mustapha.

According to a release by the chairman, organizing committee, Mohammed Buari, "this year's topic is driven by the need to diversify Nigeria's economy from crude oil, encourage participation of Muslim professionals in entrepreneurship and create alternative sources of income, amongst others."

Over 200 participants from different industries and business interests are expected to grace the lecture as the organisers believe it will create a good learning experience and networking platform for the attendees.

Formed over 20 years ago with the purpose to educate, enlighten and address societal problems, the association is committed to all-round human development based on Islamic values.

