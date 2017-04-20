20 April 2017

Uganda: Dr Nyanzi Children Wait 4 Hours to See Mother

By Stephen Otage

Kampala — Scores of friends, lawyers, MPs, and children of Dr Stella Nyanzi, the detained Makerere University social researcher, were yesterday kept waiting at Luzira prison for more than four hours with the authorities saying they were tired of a single inmate receiving dozens of visitors at a go.

Ms Jacqueline Kasha Nabagesera, one of the friends who were held before seeing Dr Nyanzi, said: "They are saying they are tired, their book is full of names visiting only one person. We came here at 9am with her children but they have stayed here up to 2.00pm and that is when they were allowed in."

When Daily Monitor visited the prison yesterday afternoon, some female and male visitors had parked their vehicles near a roadblock that had been set up 200 metres off the gates of the Women's Wing section of the prison.

Upon approach, this journalist was ordered to leave the area because he had not secured permission to be in the area and no journalists had been invited to the prison.

"You go and get a written document instructing you to be here. I have talked to Frank Baine on phone to let you go but what if he denies authorising it tomorrow. I advise you to go back and come with that small written thing," a prison warder, who only identified himself as Bwambale, told this journalist.

But Mr Baine, the prisons spokesperson, denied reports of the don's visitors being denied access to her, saying it was just a small miscommunication between the visitors and the prison authorities.

"The time they came here, Dr Nyanzi was eating and she insisted that she wanted them to visit her when she is eating but we do not allow that in prison. Right now, we have let her visitors in to meet her and you can go and see," he said on phone.

Dr Nyanzi's troubles draw from her relentless criticism of Mr Museveni and the First family on social media, at one point referring to him as, amongst other things, "a pair of buttocks" - for which she has been charged by the Buganda Road Court in Kampala.

The two counts, include cyber harassment, contrary to Section 24 (1)(2)(a) of the Computer misuse Act 2011 and offensive communication contrary to Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011.

Dr Nyanzi, who is on remand until April 25, 2017, denies the charges.

