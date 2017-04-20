20 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: NMB Opens Business Centre in Kahama

National Microfinance Bank (NMB) has opened a new business centre in Kahama District, to serve the Western Zone regions of Shinyanga, Tabora and Kigoma.

NMB Managing Director Ms Ineke Bussemaker said the bank committed to boost Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSME's and Kahama business centre is in response to the growing demand of the business community and bringing close tailor made products.

"This branch we are launching today underlines our commitment to MSME business, time has come when we need a stronger interaction between the bank and its largest SME customers.

" Business centres are currently in Dodoma, Kariakoo, Sinza, Arusha, Mbeya, Morogoro, Moshi, Mtwara, Mwanza and now Kahama making NMB to hit its target for 2017 of reaching 10 business centres in the country.

Kahama Business Centre is a dedicated branch only for SMEs and high net worth individuals with the main aim of fostering a rewarding relationship with NMB business customers. This is achieved by providing forums for customers to explore business opportunities through training, capacity building and networking opportunities.

"We offer basic business training on capacity building, and networking opportunities through our Business Clubs. We have 34 clubs covering all regions," she said.

Since 2011, NMB has grown the MSME's business from zero to over 100,000 MSMEs representing 14 per cent of overall NMB's business. "Industrialisation activities are extremely important, not just to NMB but to the economy. The economy as a whole depends on the success of SMEs forming a bigger part of many industries in the country.

And we are proud that in the course of just a few years we were able to grow this business successfully from zero to where we consistently support over 100,000 businesses nationwide" she said.

On her part, Shinyanga Regional Commissioner Ms Zainab Taleck commended NMB contribution in Kahama District and Shinyanga Region in promoting financial inclusion. "I am requesting you to use this branch effectively; Shinyanga and Kahama have developed attracting huge businesses.

We are honoured with this centre which I am sure will transform the business community in my region and nearby regions of Tabora, Kigoma and other districts within Shinyanga region," she said.

