Tanzania: ZIFF Introduces Film Schools Programme

As part of its continued support for film education, the Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF) announced its inaugural Film School category and competition.

That is for films produced by students of these medium, from across Africa. These actions are in response to the festival's recognition that the Creative Industries (CI) is rapidly becoming a critical driver of African economies, with filmmaking as one of the key growth areas.

"The rapid expansion of film schools and students across the continent is testament to this growing industry," one of the programme coordinator's, Joel Karekezi told the 'Daily News' yesterday in a telephone conversation.

It is for this reason that they have been enrolling students, for this programme from the beginning of last (March) month. Participants from across Africa are also encouraged to take part in a full Film School Programme, which is scheduled to take place in Stone Town on the Isle, from July 8 to 16, during the festival.

According to Karekezi the festival will be honoured to host students, as they experience the journey, collaborate with other students and have the opportunity to learn from some of the "Continent's best".

The programme will consist of a selection of 12 short films that have been made by film students. Also, screening of the selected films in a competitive section during the festival.

Special Jury Prize has been allocated to choose the winning film (s). Students who attend ZIFF will be participating to master classes, reserved workshops and organized meetings organized during ZIFF 20th for them.

There will be different disciplines of cinema where students will be able to learn from professionals working in the industry. "These four workshops will be focused on the practical skills required for producing films and will be presented by top professional cinema experts from the region and beyond,"Karekezi said.

He further explained that two top professional actors from the Nigerian Nollywood industry will lead a workshop for actors and actresses. There are a variety of skills that need to be mastered, he maintains, to achieve "believable and emotive" performances.

In acknowledgement to the role of music in film,award-winning composer from South Africa, Rashid Lanie, will lead a workshop on the use and composition of music for film.

The Cameroonian, Erik Tak and other experts in the field, are also slated to lead a workshop looking at trailers, titles, credits, posters and merchandise.

Preparations are also being made to have workshops on Documentary Filmmaking,to empower young film makers, journalists and media professionals to "tell meaningful stories" about society and develop their career in film production and the media, Karekezi said.