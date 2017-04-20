Nigeria: 10 Security Agencies, 120 Athletes for 2017 Armed Forces Marathon

The maiden Armed Forces and Security Agencies Marathon Championship will hold in Abuja on April 29, organisers have announced.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, Chairman of the championship's Local Organising Committee, Major General Saudana Davies said 120 athletes will participate in the half marathon championship.

He said 10 security agencies in the country; Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Prisons Service, Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force will participate in the championship.