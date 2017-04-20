Nigeria: Police Recover Guns From Professor

Benin — The Edo State Police Command said it has recovered a pump action and two double barrel guns from a professor of the Ambrose Ali University's (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State.

The State Police Commissioner, Haliru Gwandu, disclosed this to journalists in Benin while parading 59 suspects arrested for various crimes in the state.

Gwandu, who did not disclose the name of the lecturer, said they had intelligent report and went to search the lecturer's house and found the guns, saying that investigation into the matter was on-going.

He said the other suspects were arrested within a period of two weeks of incessant attacks, kidnapping and cultism among others.

Gwanu added that various arms and ammunitions were recovered from them and that they would be charged to court soon.

He called on the people of the state to desist from campaign of calumny against the police, warning that the police would continue to carry out their duties within the ambit of the law.