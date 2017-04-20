Nigeria: Two Teenagers Drown in Benin Swimming Pool

Benin — Two teenagers have drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Benin, the Edo State capital. It was gathered that Ikponmwosa Isibor, 17 and Emmanuel Abuzu, 16 paid to use the pool last Saturday and drowned sometime later.

When journalists visited the hotel, Okhoro Play House, Benin, the swimming wing was under lock and key. The hotel manager would not respond to questions from the media, insisting instead that the Police were already handling the matter and should be approached.

A source at Okhoro Police Station said some staff of the hotel had been taken to police custody.