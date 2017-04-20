20 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Two Teenagers Drown in Benin Swimming Pool

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Usman A. Bello

Benin — Two teenagers have drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Benin, the Edo State capital. It was gathered that Ikponmwosa Isibor, 17 and Emmanuel Abuzu, 16 paid to use the pool last Saturday and drowned sometime later.

When journalists visited the hotel, Okhoro Play House, Benin, the swimming wing was under lock and key. The hotel manager would not respond to questions from the media, insisting instead that the Police were already handling the matter and should be approached.

A source at Okhoro Police Station said some staff of the hotel had been taken to police custody.

Nigeria

Governor Orders Arrest of Contractor for Poor Construction of N200 Million Road

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has ordered the arrest of a contractor for failing to execute a road project… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.