20 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: INEC Begins Voter Registration April 27

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fidelis Mac-Leva

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would begin a nationwide continuous voters' registration exercise on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

The exercise is intended to enable citizens that have turned 18 years of age since the last registration, as well as those who did not register during the last exercise to register. The exercise would take place on weekdays (Monday-Friday) from 9.am to 3pm excluding public holidays.

National Commissioner and Acting Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mrs Amina Zakari, who made this known yesterday, said the decision was taken at a special meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners, and Administrative Secretaries from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Zakari said the meeting focused on the methodology, modalities, and the date for the commencement of the nationwide exercise, adding that the exercise is programmed to take off in all the 774 local government areas of the country.

While urging citizens who registered but could not collect their permanent voter card before the last general elections of 2015 to avail themselves of the opportunity to collect them, Zakari said citizens, whose names were captured in the voters register but were given temporary voter card would be given the opportunity to collect the permanent voter card.

She said that registration centres would be opened in all the local government offices of the commission or other locations considered suitable by the commission and advised Nigerians, who had registered before not to do so as it was an offence for any citizen to be involved in double registration.

Meanwhile, the commission is expected to commence the exercise with only three Resident Electoral Commissioners as the Senate is yet to confirm the list of 27 RECs forwarded to it for confirmation by the President.

Nigeria

Governor Orders Arrest of Contractor for Poor Construction of N200 Million Road

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has ordered the arrest of a contractor for failing to execute a road project… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.