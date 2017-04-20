Nigeria: Stakeholders Want Construction of Second Abuja Runway

While appreciating the success of the Federal Government in reopening of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, following the reconstruction of the runway, some stakeholders have asked for the immediate commencement of the second runway at the airport.

An aviation expert, Engr. Wissel Bademi said while it was proper to bask in the euphoria of the airport opening, the federal government must not lose sight of the fact that there was need to immediately commence the construction of the second runway immediately.

He asked the federal government to immediately commence the construction of the proposed Abuja airport second runway, saying this was necessary to not only check the lapses of the past but also boost the fortunes of the airport.