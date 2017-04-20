20 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Stakeholders Want Construction of Second Abuja Runway

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Clement A. Oloyede

While appreciating the success of the Federal Government in reopening of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, following the reconstruction of the runway, some stakeholders have asked for the immediate commencement of the second runway at the airport.

An aviation expert, Engr. Wissel Bademi said while it was proper to bask in the euphoria of the airport opening, the federal government must not lose sight of the fact that there was need to immediately commence the construction of the second runway immediately.

He asked the federal government to immediately commence the construction of the proposed Abuja airport second runway, saying this was necessary to not only check the lapses of the past but also boost the fortunes of the airport.

Nigeria

Governor Orders Arrest of Contractor for Poor Construction of N200 Million Road

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has ordered the arrest of a contractor for failing to execute a road project… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.