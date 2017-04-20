Nigeria: Pregnant Woman Dies En Route Hospital in Galadima

A pregnant woman, Folorunsho Mary, has been reported dead while she was being taken to the hospital by her neighbours in Galadima.

She died last Thursday at about 9:45p.m.

Police sources said one of the neighbours, identified as Samuel, reported at the station that the neighbours decided to assist the deceased to the hospital after she complained of stomach ache.

The source said the woman lived alone in her apartment.

The Gwarinpa Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Nuruddeen Sabo, confirmed the incident, adding that the woman was taken to Kubwa General Hospital for autopsy.

He said the corpse had been released to her family.