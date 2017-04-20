analysis

In this most hurly-burly of the ANC's years it is Zweli Mkhize, the Treasurer-General of the ANC, who is seen in some quarters as the man who could bridge the yawning divide between the populist party of President Jacob Zuma and the sober movement of deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. So it would be foolish to expect him to say anything dramatic at this stage of the game. But it's the nuance of not saying anything that makes him so interesting. Especially over the course of an interview that took more than 50 minutes. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

Some interviews can be in the works for ages before they actually happen. It was through no fault of his that our interview with Mkhize was cancelled at least once. All through the morning I fully expected a message cancelling the whole thing. Seriously, if you were a member of the top six, would you take questions on the ANC at the moment? Jessie Duarte is perhaps the only other member of that body doing long interviews at the moment, but she also appears to be rather selective about her outlets.

