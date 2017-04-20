19 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Case Against Alleged Child Rapist Postponed

The case against a taxi driver who allegedly raped three girls under the age of 10 was postponed by the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The man was linked to a fourth rape through DNA samples, Captain Ali Kodisang told News24.

"So far he has confessed to only one rape," Kodisang said.

According to Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), the Avanza taxi driver was arrested after he was caught in the act raping a 10-year-old girl in September 2015.

The 36-year-old man allegedly forced the girl into a taxi on her way to school and raped her in the Marlboro cemetery.

One of the victims testified in camera.

WMACA said another victim's mother had testified how she found out about her daughter's rape.

The man is expected back in court on May 30.

Source: News24

South Africa

