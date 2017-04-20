20 April 2017

South Africa: Kgosana Dedicated Life to Liberation - Zuma

President Jacob Zuma has joined the chorus of condolences for former Pan African Congress (PAC) leader Philip Kgosana.

Kgosana died at the age of 80 on Thursday.

In 1960 he led a 30 000-strong march against pass laws from Langa to Cape Town.

Zuma extended his condolences to the stalwart, freedom fighter and former Tshwane metropolitan councillor.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of this former freedom fighter who dedicated his life to the liberation of the people of South Africa. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Kgosana family and his political home, the Pan Africanist Congress. May his soul rest in peace," Zuma said.

Kgosana graduated from Lady Selborne High School in Pretoria in 1958. He was awarded a bursary to study commerce at the University of Cape Town.

He left his studies in January 1960 when he became regional secretary of the PAC for the Western Cape.

The Economic Freedom Fighters also extended their condolences on Thursday, lauding Kgosana for his actions in fighting for freedom.

