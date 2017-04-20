Nigeria: Buhari Organisation Strategises Ahead of 2019

Ahead of the 2019 elections, members of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) have begun strategising to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari continues to pilot the affairs of the country up till 2013.

Our correspondents report that members of the organisation met in Abuja yesterday, where strategies were mapped out on how to ensure the success of President Buhari.

Speaking in an interview during the meeting in Abuja, chairman of BCO's Board of Trustees (BoT), Alhaji Kabiru Dutsin-Ma, said they were rejuvenating BCO to ensure that the legacies of President Buhari endured.

"We are not only talking about 2019; Buhari is an institution and not an individual. We want his legacies to continue like that of Malam Aminu Kano, Sardauna of Sokoto and others. This is why we convened the meeting," he said.

On 2019, he said, "If Buhari declares his intention to contest, we are on ground for him but if he doesn't, we will support anybody sponsored by our party, the APC."

Also speaking, a member of the BCO from the South, Nnenna Lancaster-Okoro, said the administration of President Buhari had benefited the people of the South East geopolitical zone.

"If we don't have organisations like BCO in APC, the party will be like PDP. I'm from Abia North; PDP was there for 16 years but nothing was done but to God be the glory, many constructions are ongoing now courtesy of President Buhari," she said.