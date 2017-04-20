Somalia: AU Probes Death of Soldier By Colleague in Somalia

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said Thursday it had launched investigations into the killing of one of its soldiers in Bula-burte town in Hiiraan region of central Somalia on Wednesday.

The Djiboutian soldier was reportedly killed by his colleague from the Somalia National Army (SNA) following an argument.

AMISOM Force Spokesperson Wilson Rono confirmed the incident, saying investigation is underway to establish the reasons behind it.

"A soldier from Djiboutian contingent under AMISOM was killed by another soldier from SNA on Wednesday after argument between them in Bula-burte town.

"We are investigating the cause of the incident," Rono told Xinhua by telephone.

Mahad Hassan, Minister of Information for Hirshabelle State in Somalia, said the Djibouti soldier had slapped a woman at a local restaurant, sparking reaction from the SNA soldier.

This is the first Djiboutian soldier under AU mission to have been killed in a friendly fire in Hiiraan region in central Somalia.