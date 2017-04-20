Kenya: Chuka Residents Claim MP Plans to Rig Jubilee Primaries

Some residents of Chuka Town Wednesday night stormed Chuka/Igambang'ombe Constituency offices on claiming that the MP Muthomi Njuki who is seeking Tharaka-Nithi gubernatorial seat and his supporters were marking ballot papers for the Jubilee primaries, which the MP denied.

The residents also claimed Mr Njuki and Chuka MP aspirant Patrick Munene were also meeting some presiding officers and clerks to plan on how to rig the primaries.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Mr Petkay Miriti who is also seeking to be the next Tharaka-Nithi governor accused the MP of having plans to cheat in the nominations.

"I have reliable information that MP Njuki is plotting to rig primaries using presiding officers and clerks and that is why he is meeting them at mid-night," said Mr Miriti.

A resident, Mr John Micheni, said some presiding officers who were recruited and trained had been dropped and the MP's supporters given the positions in order to aid stealing.

"We will not accept some known MP's supporters to administer the nomination exercise," said Mr Micheni.

DENIED CLAIMS

Contacted, Mr Njuki denied having ballot papers or meeting presiding officers but instead said he was meeting his supporters from Maara Constituency.

"I have a meeting with 24 aged men from Maara Constituency who are helping me to pick my agents for the nomination exercise," said MP Njuki.

He accused Mr Miriti of mobilising youths to storm his office on vehicles mounted with public address systems announcing that he was marking ballot papers

"Mr Miriti is claiming that I am marking ballot papers two days to nominations," he said.

The lawmaker said his opponents had sensed defeat and are doing everything to taint his reputation ahead of the primaries.

Police had a hard time trying to disperse the people who threated to break into the office and eject the MP.