20 April 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Zaire - Over 4.000 Foreigners Repatriated Due to Irregularities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Congo — At least 4.948 foreign citizens, mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, were repatriated from the national territory in 2016 by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) in the northern Zaire province, less 2.283 in relation to the previous year.

The information was provided in Mbanza Congo by the provincial director of the SME, migration commissioner Francisco António Paulo, while speaking at the commemoration of the 41st founding anniversary of this organ, marked Wednesday.

The police high-ranked officer added that in the referred period, SME interpellated and detained 4. 816 foreigners, due to non-compliance with their legal regime, provided for in Law 02/07, of August 31, a reduction of 2.200 if compared to 2015.

Francisco António Paulo also reported that 113 national citizens were taken to the Public Prosecuting Counsel for promoting and assisting illegal immigration.

Zaire province shares a vast border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, estimated at 180 kilometers on land and 150 others at the river frontier (River Zaire).

Angola

UNDP Praises Advances in Promoting Gender Policies

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) representative, Henryk Larsen, praised Angola's progress on gender and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.