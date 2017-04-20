Angola: Zaire - Over 4.000 Foreigners Repatriated Due to Irregularities

Mbanza Congo — At least 4.948 foreign citizens, mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, were repatriated from the national territory in 2016 by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) in the northern Zaire province, less 2.283 in relation to the previous year.

The information was provided in Mbanza Congo by the provincial director of the SME, migration commissioner Francisco António Paulo, while speaking at the commemoration of the 41st founding anniversary of this organ, marked Wednesday.

The police high-ranked officer added that in the referred period, SME interpellated and detained 4. 816 foreigners, due to non-compliance with their legal regime, provided for in Law 02/07, of August 31, a reduction of 2.200 if compared to 2015.

Francisco António Paulo also reported that 113 national citizens were taken to the Public Prosecuting Counsel for promoting and assisting illegal immigration.

Zaire province shares a vast border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, estimated at 180 kilometers on land and 150 others at the river frontier (River Zaire).