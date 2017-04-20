Africa: Botswana Africa's Most Attractive Investment Destination

The introduction of the Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) programme has reduced by 96 per cent the… Read more »

Gaborone — BOTSWANA is the most attractive economy for investments flowing into the African continent. This is according to the latest Africa Investment Index 2016 by Quantum Global's independent research arm, Quantum Global Research Lab. According to the Index, Botswana scores highly based on a range of factors that include improved credit rating, current account ratio, import cover and ease of doing business. Morocco was ranked second on the Index based on its increasing solid economic growth, strategic geographic positioning, increased foreign direct investment, import cover ratio, and an overall favourable business environment. Egypt was ranked third due to an increased foreign direct investment and real interest rates, and a growing urban population. Fourth-placed South Africa, scored well on the growth factor of gross domestic product, ease of doing business in the country and significant population. Zambia was the fifth country on the list due to its significant domestic investment and access money supply. According to the report, the top five African investment destinations attracted an overall foreign direct investment of $13,6 billion. Prof. Mthuli Ncube, Head of Quantum Global Research Lab, said despite considerable external challenges and the fall in oil prices, many of the African nations were demonstrating an increased willingness to achieve sustainable growth by diversifying their economies and introducing favourable policies to attract inward investments. "Botswana is a case in example - its strategic location, skilled workforce and a politically stable environment have attracted the attention of international investors leading to a significant influx of FDI." -

