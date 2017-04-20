20 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Why Traditional Birth Attendants Remain Popular

By Judith Atim

Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) have been a strong force in many parts of rural Uganda for decades.

However, time and again concerns have been raised about the quality of care they provide and whether or not they put women's lives at risk.

Despite these concerns, the TBAs remain the first option for most women upcountry.

Recently Judith Atim visited two villages in Mukono and spoke to two TBAs.

She also asked some of their patients why they prefer their services, as well as a health expert on maternal and new-born health on how best TBAs can be supported as they continue to help rural women

