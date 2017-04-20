Cameroon: Jean Nkuete to Represent the Head of State

Below is a press release from the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Repulic
"The President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya, has decided to organize an official funeral in honour of Mr Joseph Charles Doumba, Roving Ambassador at the Presidency of the Republic, former Secretary-General of the CPDM Central Committee and former Minister, who died in Yaounde on 5 March 2017. The official funeral will run from 20 to 22 April 2017 in Yaounde and Bertoua. The Head of State will be personally represented at the funeral by Mr Jean Nkuete, Secretary-General of the CPDM Central Committee".
(s) Martin BELINGA EBOUTOU