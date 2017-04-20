20 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Bodies of Boat Tragedy to Mzuzu As Rumphi Morgue Broke Down 3 Years Ago

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Bodies of people killed in the Rumphi boat accident have been taken to Mzuzu Hospital morgue because a mortuary at Rumphi Hospital has not been operational since 2014.

Rumphi Hospital spokesperson Bwanaloli Mwamulimwa has said the mortuary at the facility needs an overhaul and a lot of money to maintain it.

He said in addition, the mortuary was designed to take two bodies at a time.

Mlowe CCAP clergy, Reverend Maxwell Mwamanya whose church was hit by the disaster said two bodies are yet to be identified.

He said some bodies were buried before they could be identified because they were in very bad state.

Malawi Defense Force soldiers and officers from the Marine Department are still searching for 10 missing people out of the 79 people who boarded the fateful boat on Easter Sunday which has so far killed six people.

A 61 year old Gresham Kondowe said he survived the accident by clinging on to a bag of flour.

Opposition Leader Lazarus Chakwera said the only solution to the persistent boat accidents in Lake Malawi is a very good network of roads in the north.

Malawi

Electoral Commission Cancels By-Elections Over Lack of Funds

Pollster, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has indifintely postponed the highly contetious June 6 Lilongwe south east… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.