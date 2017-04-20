Bodies of people killed in the Rumphi boat accident have been taken to Mzuzu Hospital morgue because a mortuary at Rumphi Hospital has not been operational since 2014.

Rumphi Hospital spokesperson Bwanaloli Mwamulimwa has said the mortuary at the facility needs an overhaul and a lot of money to maintain it.

He said in addition, the mortuary was designed to take two bodies at a time.

Mlowe CCAP clergy, Reverend Maxwell Mwamanya whose church was hit by the disaster said two bodies are yet to be identified.

He said some bodies were buried before they could be identified because they were in very bad state.

Malawi Defense Force soldiers and officers from the Marine Department are still searching for 10 missing people out of the 79 people who boarded the fateful boat on Easter Sunday which has so far killed six people.

A 61 year old Gresham Kondowe said he survived the accident by clinging on to a bag of flour.

Opposition Leader Lazarus Chakwera said the only solution to the persistent boat accidents in Lake Malawi is a very good network of roads in the north.