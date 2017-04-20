20 April 2017

Malawi Electoral Commission Cancels By-Elections Over Lack of Funds

Photo: AEP
(File photo).
By Owen Khamula

Pollster, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has indifintely postponed the highly contetious June 6 Lilongwe south east rerun election and other by-elections in the country.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah has told a high level stakeholders meeting in the constituency that the government has said it has no money to fund the Supreme Court ordered rerun and other byelections.

"The government says it can only have money after this year's budget is passed, therefore we cannot do anything about it," said Ansah.

She said the government has categorically said it has money for essential services only including the buying of drugs in its hospitals.

Opposition political parties, who already started campaigning, were very angry with the decision, saying it was ill timed and in bad faith.

The meeting was taking place at Chiwoko Primary school at the time Nyasa Times was posting this online.

