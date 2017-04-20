20 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: DPP Fire 'Confusionist' Silungwe As Its Karonga District Director of Youth

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Wednesday fired Karonga business community chairperson Wavisanga Silungwe as its district director of y outh, Nyasa Times learnt

The decision was resolved by the DPP district committee at the party's office in Karonga the northern border post of Malawi.

Silungwe is accused of bringing division in the party.

DPP northern region governor Kenneth Sanga told Nyasa Times that the party has found Silungwe with many wrong doings.

Sanga said DPP cannot keep "confusionist" in its rank and file.

Sulungwe, formerly of United Democratic Front (UDF) joined the ruling party some few months ago after the University of South Africa (UNISA) terminated the contract with his Karonga Polytechnic following allegations of swindle from UNISA-Malawi based students.

Nyasa Times understand that the sheriff impounded a lot of properties including office equipments and vehicle to Silungwe after the affected students lodged the complaints to the court leaving him broke.

