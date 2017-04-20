19 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lions Change Front Row for Jaguares

The Lions will field a new-look front row in their Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares in Johannesburg on Friday night as coach Johan Ackermann makes four changes from the side that so impressively beat the Stormers last weekend.

Ruan Dreyer, Malcolm Marx and Jacques van Rooyen all started that match but drop to the bench against the Jaguares while Johannes Jonker, Akker van der Merwe and Corne Fourie all earn starts.

The other change is injury-enforced, with inside centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg out for the rest of the season and replaced in the starting line-up by Harold Vorster, who scored a try against the Stormers after coming off the bench.

Fullback Andries Coetzee, meanwhile, will earn his 50th Super Rugby cap.

Kick-off on Friday is at 19:00.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Moster, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

Jaguares

TBA

Source: Sport24

South Africa

