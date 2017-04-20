20 April 2017

Malawi/South Africa: Kanyenda Still Respected in PSL - Kickoff Describes Malawi Star As 'Hitman'

Former Malawi national football team prolific striker Esau Kanyenda still commands respect in South Africa where he established himself as a professional player 15 years ago.

Kanyenda was one of the most feared strikers while playing for Jomo Cosmos earning nicknames; Black Mamba and Hitman for his goal scoring prowess.

Despite his low key show at Polokwane FC where he was signed five years ago on his return from Russian top league clubs Lokomotiv Moscow and Rostov ana rticle by Kickoff described him as "hitman" though his contribution at the club is not much.

"Supersport United attacker Thabo Mnyamane, defender Sphamandla Mlilo and hitman Esau Kanyenda are suspended for the next round of league action," reports Kickoff.

Supersport were meeting title rivals Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday to gain revenge from a 5-0 humiliation in reverse fixture last week.

Kanyenda's Polokwane faced Robert Ng'ambi's Platinum Stars. Both teams are hopeful of a top 8 finish.

