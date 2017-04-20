20 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Govt Arraigns Supreme Court Judge for False Asset Declaration

By Evelyn Okakwu

A Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta, was on Thursday arraigned on an eight-count charge of false declaration of asset.

Mr. Ngwuta, who is also facing fraud charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja, was arraigned by the Federal Government at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Abuja.

He pleaded not guilty to the fresh charges.

Consequently, the Director of Public Prosecution, Mohammed Umar, who represented the Nigerian government asked the court for an adjournment to allow him present his witnesses.

The defence counsel, Kanu Agabi did not object to the request for adjournment and so the case was adjourned till July 5 for trial.

