20 April 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pres. Lungu Gags PF Members On Hichilema Treason Trial

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

President Edgar Lungu has put a gag on ministers and Patriotic Front officials recklessly commenting on the treason charge of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

The Head of State has said through his presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda that the only offices that will comment on the matter are State House, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Home Affairs portfolio.

President Lungu said that there was need to put controls on the statements that were pouring out of his government on the subject.

He said that whoever wanted to comment on the matter should seek clearance from State House.

President Lungu said foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba would deal with diplomats on any matters concerning the arrest of Hichilema.

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was arrested and detained last week on a charge of treason.

He is currently appearing before the Lusaka Magistrate Court where the court awaits a certificate of committal to the High Court that has the jurisdiction to preside on treason charges.

Hichilema is currently detained at Lusaka Central Prison alongside five of his party lieutenants.

The Zambian government accuses Hichilema of and his co-accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

Zambia

Zambia and Zimbabwe - Why Fair Elections Are Essential for Africa's Development

Zimbabwe is used as a case study of a broken society; a country in which those in power concern themselves only with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.