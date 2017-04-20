President Edgar Lungu has put a gag on ministers and Patriotic Front officials recklessly commenting on the treason charge of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

The Head of State has said through his presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda that the only offices that will comment on the matter are State House, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Home Affairs portfolio.

President Lungu said that there was need to put controls on the statements that were pouring out of his government on the subject.

He said that whoever wanted to comment on the matter should seek clearance from State House.

President Lungu said foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba would deal with diplomats on any matters concerning the arrest of Hichilema.

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was arrested and detained last week on a charge of treason.

He is currently appearing before the Lusaka Magistrate Court where the court awaits a certificate of committal to the High Court that has the jurisdiction to preside on treason charges.

Hichilema is currently detained at Lusaka Central Prison alongside five of his party lieutenants.

The Zambian government accuses Hichilema of and his co-accused of plotting to overthrow the government.