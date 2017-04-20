Luanda — The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) representative, Henryk Larsen, praised Angola's progress on gender and women empowerment issues.

Henryk Larsen was speaking at the ceremony that marked tha accession of the National Assembly for the worldwide solidarity campaign dubbed "He for She", aimed at raising male supporters as agents of change to achieve gender equality and women's rights.

He stressed that Angola is among the first countries in the world, with more women in parliament, with 38%, when the average is 22%.

He believes that progress in the areas of gender equality and women empowerment a clear evidence of compliance with the commitments made by the Angolan State.

The UNDP representative ensures continued support from the UN specialized agency for the programmes, in cooperation with the Ministry of Family and Women Issues at the national, provincial and municipal levels.