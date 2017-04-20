South Africa: Rohan to Miss France Series

Lions and Springbok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg will be sidelined for approximately 12 weeks due to a knee injury.

This was confirmed by the Lions on Thursday, with the midfielder to undergo an operation on Friday.

Janse van Rensburg underwent scans earlier this week which confirmed a lateral collateral ligament tear and posterolateral corner injury.

He left the field in the fifth minute of his side's 29-16 Super Rugby win over the Stormers at Newlands last weekend.

The 22-year-old was one of the star performers for the Lions over the past two seasons and made his Springbok debut against Wales in Cardiff last year.

The injury therefore rules him out of the Springboks' three-Test series against France in June.

