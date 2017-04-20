19 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Trainspotter - On the Road With Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the President-Elect South Africa Can't Afford

Four weeks ago, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was familiar, and yet unknown. A month into her re-entry into South African politics, a picture has formed. It's not a good one. The former African Union chairperson is an extension of the Zuma looting project - she and her former husband share the same friends, the same rhetoric, and the same dark outlook: what remains of the ANC will swallow what remains of the South African state. By RICHARD POPLAK.

Like most journos floating turd-like in the increasingly fetid South African press pool, I've spent way too much time with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma of late. Certain elements within the ANC have dispatched her on an endless roadshow, and she arrives in remote halls across the country to be greeted by the cries and ululations of her advance guard - the green-clad gogos of the Women's League. She sits on a stage or at a podium with a vague smile on her face, clapping along to the Struggle songs, and then rises to rattle off a series of invocations aimed at white monopoly crapital and its attendant deprivations.

Direct engagement with Her Majesty is, shall we say, troubling. When addressed, she seems to have difficulty acknowledging...

