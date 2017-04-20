Southern Africa: Angola Joins Solidarity Campaign for Gender Equality

Luanda — The National Assembly Wednesday joined the worldwide solidarity campaign for gender equality, "He for she".

The Angolan parliament's accession comes as a result of the recommendation of the 39th plenary assembly of the parliamentary forum of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), held last year in the Kingdom of Swaziland to join the "He for She" campaign of the UN woman.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, was the first to sign in the presence of the deputy chair of the SADC parliamentary forum, Monica Mutsvangwa, who arrived on Wednesday to witness the event.

The aim is to seek to enlist the participation of men and boys as agents of change with a view to achieving gender equality and women's rights.

The National Assembly, within the framework of accession, will include in its domestic legislation the SADC protocol on gender and development and other instruments that promote gender equality and the women empowerment.

The speaker of the National Assembly believes that the UN Women initiative, inspired by the 2030 sustainable development agenda, can contribute to a better world for all mankind.

Fernando da Piedade recognizes the historical trajectory of women in the fight for their rights and successive achievements in the field of emancipation and affirmation of their political, economic, social and cultural rights.

In turn, the deputy chair of the SADC parliamentary forum, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, praised the Angolan parliament for gender parity.

Monica Mutsvangwa called for the parliamentarians to continue working to defend gender, abolishing the concept of them being fragile, avoid early pregnancy and improve girls' education.

She advised the parliamentarians to be the main champions of gender policies and work harder than their male counterparts.