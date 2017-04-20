South Africa: Radical Economic Transformation Should Be About Building a More Equal Society

analysis

This is a critical moment in the development of our young democracy. Our economy is currently under great strain, affected by both global and domestic pressures and by the lasting structural constraints of the apartheid economy. By CYRIL RAMAPHOSA.

Our political life is fractious, with public sentiment appearing to be more polarised and public discourse more charged - and more shrill - than at any other time since 1994. There is discord within the democratic movement itself, with different formations adopting opposing positions on key issues of the day.

We must be honest enough to admit the depth of the political, economic and social challenges our country faces. And we must be courageous enough to recognise the domestic and global conditions that give rise to these challenges. But courage also resides in acknowledging the subjective factors - issues that are a consequence of our own action or inaction - that aggravate the situation.

Yet, even amid the great difficulties we now confront, there is progress, there is development and there is hope. Even as we struggle with a low growth rate and come to terms with the impact of recent ratings downgrades, work is being undertaken across the economy to...