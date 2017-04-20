Nigeria Customs Rejigs Management - Redeploys 48 Comptrollers

press release

The Nigeria Customs Service on Thursday announced a major re-shuffle of its management, as the Comptroller-General, Hameed Ali, approved the immediate redeployment of 48 Comptrollers of the Service.

A statement by the Customs spokesperson, Joseph Attah, said the redeployment, which is in line with the ongoing reforms of the service, was for "effective and efficient service delivery,"

Those redeployed included M. J. Madugu, who was moved from Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Command to Ogun; E.A. Udo-aka, from investigation department to Oyo/Osun Command, and K. Isiyaku, from Tariff and Trade Department to Port Harcourt 1 Command, among others.

Similarly, Mr. Attah said the comptroller-general's compliance team was reconstituted, with the new team divided into three, consisting Teams 'A' for Western Axis, 'B' for Northern axis, and 'C' for Eastern axis.

Mr. Attah said the three teams would complement the Federal Operations Units, to vigorously crackdown on all forms of smuggling activities nationwide, with particular focus on the enforcement of non-importation of rice and vehicles through the land borders.

The new CGC's Compliance team, he said, would be coordinated by A. Azarema, who before now was the Comptroller License and Permit at the Customs headquarters.

Each of the axis would be led by Assistant Comptrollers of Customs.

Mr. Ali told the redeployed staff that he was determined to "strategically reposition the Service" as a crucial contributor to the effort to blocked the revenue leakages.

He called on all stakeholders to support the service by being compliant as well as provide needed information for the operatives to nip smuggling activities in the bud.