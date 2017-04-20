20 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Swazi Govt Denies Banning Divorces

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Swazi government has denied claims made in media reports that King Mswati III has banned divorce in the kingdom, a report on Thursday said.

Swazi government spokesperson Sabelo Dlamini told the SABC that the story was taken out of context. He said King Mswati III was only trying to emphasise the importance of marriage.

The king was "merely making a call for the nation to engage in conversation instead of resorting to divorce", Dlamini was quoted as saying.

"There is no law banning divorce in Swaziland, when the King meets people, he usually talks about issues of national interest for families especially, and for the strengthening of Swazi culture. Swazi culture is one of those cultures which seek for families to be united," Dlamini reportedly said.

This comes after media reports claimed that King Mswati III had told religious leaders over Easter weekend that divorce was against Swazi culture.

According to eNCA, the Swazi monarch instructed religious leaders to inform Swazis that divorces were against culture.

The report said: "He's instructed them to inform citizens that there will be no pulling out from marriage, once it takes place.

"His directive comes as the kingdom's attorney-general is drafting a marriage bill which will make it easier to divorce, particularly for women."

In 2013 reports claimed that the country's members of Parliament were banned from divorcing their spouses and that those who were in the process of divorce were told to hold off until their terms of office ended.

Source: News24

South Africa

Mozambique and South Africa Extend Visa Waiver Period

Maputo, 20 Apr (AI) - The Mozambican and South African governments have agreed to extend the period in which citizens of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.