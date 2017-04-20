20 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pool Cue Murder Case Postponed

Tagged:

Related Topics

The case against a man, who allegedly fatally stabbed artist Ludi Vink with a pool cue, was postponed in the Palm Ridge District Court on Thursday morning.

Daniel Oliver Jacobus appeared briefly before a packed court gallery, where his case was postponed to June 6.

Dressed in a checked beige shirt with matching plain trousers, the heavily built Jacobus sat calmly in the dock during proceedings.

Prosecutor Fundi Ntuli told the court that the State needed to obtain instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, and needed to investigate the matter further.

A source close to the case told News24 that the indictment was not yet ready.

Jacobus faces a charge of murder and was released on R5 000 bail in February. His bail was extended on Thursday.

According to Netwerk, the 30-year-old Vink was at Mitzy's Biker Pub in Randhart with his mother Danlee on Tuesday, February 21, when a man walked up to him and stabbed him in the eye.

CCTV footage shows the man turn around and walk away after the attack.

According to family members, Vink had tried to stop the man from attacking the bar owner.

Vink was taken to the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital and was then transferred to the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg.

The family made the decision to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead.

Source: News24

South Africa

Mozambique and South Africa Extend Visa Waiver Period

Maputo, 20 Apr (AI) - The Mozambican and South African governments have agreed to extend the period in which citizens of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.