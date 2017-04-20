South Africa: Former SANDF Member Nabbed for Military Base Robbery

A former member of the South African National Defence Force has been apprehended for last week's heist at the 9 South African Infantry Battalion Base in Khayelitsha, Western Cape police confirmed on Thursday.

The 40-year-old man has been taken in for questioning in connection with the Good Friday robbery, which resulted in six rifles being stolen while soldiers were held up at the base in Harare.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said investigators from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, assisted by various units, arrested the suspect in Harare early on Thursday morning in an intelligence-led operation.

"Our detectives are currently questioning the man," he said.

News24 reported on Friday that five armed suspects were understood to have stormed the base, overpowering guards at the gate and stealing their R4 rifles and ammunition.

The robbers forced the guards inside the base and overpowered five more soldiers in the armoury guard room.

It is understood the robbers forced the soldiers to open a safe.

A total of six rifles were stolen during the robbery.

Source: News24