Mauritius: Buyers Sellers Meetings to Be Held in Czech Republic and Denmark

Enterprise Mauritius is leading from 24 to 28 April 2017 a delegation of 11 companies from the Agro and Textile and Apparel sectors to the Czech Republic and Denmark for Buyers Sellers Meetings (BSM)/ Contact Promotion Programme (CPP).

The various products that will be promoted are: pickles, pastes, spices, fresh fruits, rum, instant noodles, tea, frozen snacks, suits, T-Shirts, polo shirts, ladies wear, caps, hats, trousers, shirts and denim wear.

The main objectives of the BSM/CPP is to promote Mauritius as a reliable and preferred sourcing destination for quality products as well as to diversify to new and emerging markets in the European Union. The Buyers Sellers Meetings represent an opportunity for buyers to assess first-hand the 'Made in Mauritius' label and to forge business partnerships with Mauritian enterprises.

This is the second promotion event that Enterprise Mauritius is conducting in the Czech Republic following the success of its first edition. The BSM/CPP in the Czech Republic will be held at Hilton Hotel Prague where Business-to-Business meetings with Czech buyers have been arranged. Prague has been chosen since it is the capital and largest city of the Czech Republic. It is also the highest performing area of the country and accounts to around 25% of the country's GDP and is the major business hub of the country whereby 10% of the population lives.

The CPP in Denmark will be taking place in two cities namely Horsens and Copenhagen. Situated in the heart of Denmark, Horsens experienced an important business growth, making it one of the biggest and most important distribution centres in Denmark. Copenhagen is the capital city of Denmark and the most populous city in Denmark as well as in the Nordic region.

Mauritius domestic exports to the Czech Republic stand at Rs 229 million, with a 90% increase in exports over its preceding year. For the Danish market, domestic exports stand at Rs 156 million, with a 19% fall over the previous year.