Mauritius: One-Month Workshop On Road Safety Audit

press release

A one-month workshop on Road Safety Audit along Classified Roads, with the objective of training engineers and technical staff of Traffic Management and Road Safety Unit (TMRSU) and Road Development Authority (RDA) on road safety audits, kicked off this morning in Port Louis. The workshop is being organised by TMRSU in collaboration with Sweroad, a consultancy firm from Sweden.

Some 30 participants are attending this theoretical and practical hands-on training on road safety audits. The training and the road safety audits work are being conducted by three experts from Sweroad namely, Mr Allan Jones, Mr Stefan Lotter and Professor Andras Varhelyi.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, underscored that this training aims at improving road safety in Mauritius by strengthening the technical capacity of the TMRSU and the RDA to undertake road safety audits of new and existing roads.

The Minister reiterated that road safety is a major priority for the Government as many people are involved in accidents nowadays. He urged drivers to be more alert and aware of road safety issues so as to reduce casualties on the roads across Mauritius.

With regards to road safety audit, Minister Bodha highlighted that it will address five stages for major new road projects and traffic schemes, including rehabilitation and upgrading works at the feasibility stage, preliminary design stage, detailed design stage, pre-opening stage and post-opening stage.

He also spoke about the opening of five driving centres in July 2017 to give training to some 7000 aspiring motorcyclists, as two-wheelers figure among one of the most vulnerable category of road users. Moreover, training will also be given to motorcyclists who have been involved in accidents.

The findings and recommendations of the road safety audits will be implemented by the trained engineers of the TMRSU and the RDA, in a phased and prioritised manner, depending on the level of road risk identified during the exercise.

overnment Information Service, Prime Minister's Office, Level 6, New Government Centre, Port Louis, Mauritius. Email: gis@govmu.org