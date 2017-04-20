South Africa: KZN Serial Rapist Gets 12 Life Sentences

KwaZulu-Natal serial rapist Mhlabunzima Goodness Zondi has been sentenced to 12 life sentences for 12 counts of rape, police said on Thursday.

The 39-year-old was sentenced by the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday for the rapes he committed between 2009 and 2013.

He was also sentenced to a total of 77 years imprisonment for charges of kidnapping, pointing of a firearm and theft, said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

He was caught after one of his victims, who was 17 years old in 2013 when he raped her, spotted him in the Greytown CBD and informed police who arrested him on the spot.

Zondi was then linked to 11 other rape cases through DNA. He used the same modus operandi during his reign of terror in Greytown, Durban central, New Hanover, Eshowe, Pietermaritzburg and Melmoth, said Gwala.

He would offer his victims a lift, take them to a secluded area, rape them and dump them by the roadside afterward.

Acting provincial commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa applauded the investigating officers for sending well prepared dockets to court "which led to the successful prosecution of the accused".

Source: News24