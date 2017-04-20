20 April 2017

Southern Africa: Mozambique and South Africa Extend Visa Waiver Period

Maputo — Maputo, 20 Apr (AI) - The Mozambican and South African governments have agreed to extend the period in which citizens of one of the two countries can visit the other without an entry visa from 30 to 90 days.

According to a note from the Mozambican National Immigration Service (SENAMI), cited in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet “Mediafax”, the extension falls under the visa waiver agreement between the two countries which dates from 2005.

The extension of the waiver to 90 days took effect on Wednesday. It covers Mozambicans visiting South Africa or South Africans visiting Mozambique for purposes of tourism, family visits, health care, business, conferences, seminars, workshops, student exchanges and sporting visits - a list which covers the vast majority of visits made for three months or less.

