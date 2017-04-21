Photo: Chris Omollo/The Nation

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi gives instructions to players during their training session on February 7, 2017 at Nairobi's Goan Institute ground.

The Kenyan Premier League on Thursday meted out sanctions to AFC Leopards, Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi and Gor Mahia goalkeeper trainer Sandro Fantoni.

This after the trio was found guilty of conducting themselves in an unsporting manner during different times in last season's SportPesa Premier League matches.

Kimanzi will serve a one month touchline ban and was also fined Sh50,000 by KPL's Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee after he was found guilty of failing or refusing to leave the technical area as ordered by the referee during a league match pitting his club against Sofapaka FC at the Nyayo National Stadium last November.

"The referee further reported that he went to the respondent (Kimanzi) in an attempt to calm him down but he (respondent) shouted at him saying he (the referee) had been paid money to give Sofapaka a win.

"At this point the Referee asked the Respondent to leave the technical area but the Respondent declined," the IDCC ruling, which was signed by three members namely, David Otieno, Penina Wahome and Elijah Gitonga states.

Similarly, Fantoni will serve a three-match touchline ban and be forced to pay a Sh100,000 fine. The Italian trainer has also been warned on his future conduct by the IDCC after being found guilty of provoking a Muhoroni Youth club official, and engaging with a fight with GMT Ottieno, who is a former referee and official of the Kenyan Premier League.

At the same time, AFC Leopards, who already are choking with fines having lost cases against its former coach Ivan Minnaert, among others, have also been fined Sh150,000 for failing to control its fans in a game against Kakamega Homeboyz.

Leopards have also been ordered to pay a fan who was injured in the ensuing confrontation of Sh27,000 as a refund for medical expenses incurred and "pain and suffering".