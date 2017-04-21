Kyankwanzi — The Inspector General of Government, Justice Irene Mulyagonja, says fighting corruption in Uganda has become complex since new tricks are being applied to embezzle government funds.

"The war against corruption is becoming complex because more corruption syndicates are being created every other day," Justice Mulyagonja said at the weekend while passing out 79 Inspectorate of Government officials who had completed a two-week course on leadership and skills development at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.

The IGG said that Uganda loses hundreds of billions annually in corruption and sadly, this is money meant to deliver services and lift millions of Ugandans out of poverty.

Advice

"The corrupt cartels are uncomfortable with anti-corruption officers who they view as saboteurs and can endanger their lives," Justice Mulyagonja said, adding that it is not possible to steal public funds without colluding with various other actors who initiate and endorse payment requests.

The IGG advised the officials to be disciplined and committed to their work.

"Love your country and do the right thing with humility and obedience. Those virtues will take you before kings," she said.

The director of the National Leadership Institute, Brig David Kasula Kyomukama, said the 79 officials underwent foot and self defence drills, gun handling, leadership skills development and shooting range exercises.

Train others

"We enhanced your leadership skills, taught you basic military skills, financial literacy and you should be agents of social-economic transformation," Mr Kyomukama said.

He advised the officers to pass on the skills and knowledge they have attained during the training to their workmates.

"Every end is the beginning. Do not stop learning and teaching. Be humble and hardworking. Understand the world through learning about the cause of events," he advised.