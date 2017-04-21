Uganda: 150 Law Students Fail to Graduate

Kampala — A total of 152 Bar course students will today not be able to graduate from the Law Development Centre (LDC) after they failed to pass their supplementary examinations leading to the award of a post-graduate diploma in legal practice.

The law students, according to LDC, who have failed to graduate today, are expected to repeat the subjects they failed by attending lectures and sitting examinations in the 2017/18 academic year.

On the contrary, a total of 215 law students who passed the Bar course will today graduate with their post graduate diplomas.

According to a statement released yesterday by the institution's public relations officer, Mr Hamis Ddungu Lukyamuzi, a total of 677 students will graduate in various courses at the Makerere-Hill based institution.

Besides the 215 graduating with a diploma in legal practice, 424 will graduate with a diploma in law while 38 will be graduating with a diploma in human rights.

Rewards

Further in the press statement, students who excelled from the three courses will be awarded prizes . Ms Charlotte Katuutu who joined LDC from Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) emerged best overall with an average mark of 70.95 per cent and will receive the Chief Justice prize.

The second best overall student is Mr Jemminah Mushabe who joined LDC from Makerere University and got 70.6 per cent average points. He will get the Attorney General's prize.

The third overall best student is Augustine Akineza who joined LDC from Kampala International University. He scored an average of 70.4 per cent and will walk away with the Principle Judge's prize.

Mr Naboth Agaba was the best overall student for the diploma in law with an average of 84.7 per cent, followed by Mr Andrew Gabengere and Melach Kagumaho.

The graduation ceremony is expected to be presided over by Attorney General William Byaruhanga. LDC is the only institution in the country that passes out lawyers with a post-graduate diploma in legal practice. The qualification makes them legible to represent clients in courts of law.

About LDC

The Law Development Centre (LDC) was established by the Law Development Centre Act. Cap. 132 of 1970. Under the said Act, LDC is charged with legal training, research and law reform and legal publications, among others. The institution fall under the Justice ministry and it is the only institution in the country that passes out lawyers with a post-graduate diploma in legal practice.