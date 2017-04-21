Kenya: Police Officer Charged With Defiling 15-Year-Old Girl

Photo: Fadhili Fredrick/The Nation

Administration Police Officer Jonah Kerich before a Kwale Court on April 20, 2017 where he was charged with defiling a minor in Burani, Kwale County.

An Administration Police officer was on Thursday charged in a Kwale court with defiling a minor.

Mr Jonah Kerich attached to Burani Police Station denied defiling a 15-year-old girl.

Before Resident Magistrate Paul Mutai, Mr Kerich was accused of defiling the minor between February and April 16, this year in Burani village.

The court heard that the police officer had been entertaining the minor and even hosting her in his house before the illicit affair was exposed.

The accused faced another charge of indecent act with a child contrary to section 11(1) of the sexual offence Act of 2006, which he also denied.

He was released on a bond of Sh150,000 or a cash bail of Sh80,000.

The case will be heard on June 13 and mentioned on May 4.