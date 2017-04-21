Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

A prison warder holds the hand of Brian Bagyenda as Innocent Bainomugisha and Vincent Rwahwire, his alleged accomplices in the murder of his girl friend Enid Twijukye, a former student of Ndejje University look on during a court session at Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s court (file photo).

Kampala — The mother of the 22-year-old university student of Ndejje University, who was allegedly killed by the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) boss' son Brain Bagyenda, has cried out to court for a speedy trial. Ms Esther Mirembe made the call after the State prosecutor, Ms Joyce Anyango, asked for an adjournment of the case, saying investigations into the case were still incomplete.

Mr Bagyenda, son to ISO director Col Frank Bagyenda Kaka (rtd), is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Enid Twijukye, an International Relations student of Ndejje University whose body was dumped in Seeta in Mukono District.

Mr Bagyenda, a pharmacist, appeared with his two co-accused, Mr Innocent Bainomugisha and Mr Vincent Rwahwire who were working at his home in Luzira. They were represented by their lawyer, Mr Fred Erisata.

"If the suspect in his charge and caution statement accepted that he murdered my daughter, we do not know what they are still investigating," Ms Mirembe told journalists after the adjournment of the case.

She said it is very expensive for her and the family to travel to court only for the case to be mentioned.

Mr Bagyenda was further remanded to Luzira prison until May 9 when his case comes up again for mention. Murder is a capital offence only tried by the High Court.

Twijukye lived with her sister in Namugongo, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District and on the eve of the fateful day, she left home and told her sister she was going to visit someone in Bweyogerere.

The arrests

On January 18, police arrested Bagyenda and two other accomplices after telephone print-outs from the mobile phone of the deceased showed that he was the last person she frequently called before she disappeared mysteriously.

Police recovered Twijukye's decomposing body dumped in Namanve forest; 11Kms away from the scene of crime after the family had reported about their missing child.

Efforts to get a comment from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms Jane Kajuga, were futile as she never answered our repeated calls.