Nigeria: I Won't Let Nigeria Down, Buhari Vows

Photo: Vanguard

President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kano — President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his commitment towards making Nigeria a better country, saying "I won't let this country down."

Speaking at the launching of National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) in Kano on Thursday, Buhari appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting his administration to enable it achieve its three agenda of fight against corruption, revitalization of the nation's economy and fight against insurgency.

Represented by the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, the president said his government was aware of the efforts being made by Nigerians in making programmes and policies of the present administration successful.

He said: "Your efforts and dedications are very well known to me. You are a vital part of the APC and the change agenda. We must change our country for the better. We must start by regarding ourselves as example. Change begins with you and me and then all of us in Nigeria. Success at your level is success for all of us and for our dear country."

Also speaking at the event, Katsina state Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Justice, Alhaji Ahmed El-Marzuq, urged Nigerians to resist the temptation of sabotaging Buhari-led government, saying it was a collective responsibility of Nigerians to support the present administration to move the country forward.

The Northwest's Chairman of the National Committee of Buhari Support Group, Senator Abu Ibrahim (APC Katsina South), said it was a collective duty of all Nigerians to restore the nation's pride, adding that "the nation belongs to all of us and we must be proud to work tirelessly to make it better for our children to enjoy."