Nigeria: Why Police Raided Senator Goje's Home

Security operatives, believed to be from the police headquarters, on Thursday evening raided the Abuja home of Danjuma Goje, a former governor of Gombe State, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The operation, which began after 5:00 p.m. was still ongoing as at 7:01 p.m.

Our correspondents report that at least 12 vehicles, including about eight police vans were stationed outside the building.

At least 25 mobile police officers were sighted outside the building, located on Haile Selassie Street, Asoroko.

About half a dozen detectives were also seen standing outside, with even more likely to be inside.

It was initially thought that the operatives who raided the building were from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, hence our earlier report to that effect.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, was not initially available for comments. But he later circulated a statement saying his agency was not involved in the operation.

A security source said the operatives were from the Monitoring Unit of the Inspector General of Police, and were on a mission to recover funds believed to be hidden in the building.

A whistleblower is believed to have provided that information to the police.

The police is yet to comment on the ongoing operation.

Mr. Goje, a serving senator, is currently being prosecuted for alleged corruption while he was Gombe governor.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This post has been updated to reflect the fact that it was the police, not the EFCC, raided the politician's home.

